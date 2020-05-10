Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson to adopt the tattoo couple

For more than a year, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson play the discretion. After a tentative opening, the british model and the american actress-known for having been part of the casting Pretty Little Liars have repeatedly been seen together. But this is after the Chanel show in march, 2019 as the stylist Jamie Mizrahi shared for the first time a snapshot of the couple on Instagram. If Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have made their first appearance on the red carpet on the occasion of the TrevorLIVE NY on the 17th of June last, the rumors about their engagement do not continue to spread.

Tattoos granted

The last shots of the young women displaying a matching tatoo would confirm these assertions ? In fact, the 23 July, Ashley Benson has posted on his account Instagram a snapshot of her collaboration with the brand of glasses Private Revaux. On one of the images of the campaign, fans have noticed a tattoo of the initials “CD” at the top of the ribs. Tattooed in black ink, fine, these would be aimed at his girlfriend Cara Delevingne. Without further ado, the fans have made the connection with a tattoo that was Cara Delevingne in the same place, at the gala TrevorLIVE New York in June. Under the transparent dress of the model, we could discern a “A”. The initials remind us of the strength of their relationship, assumed with pride.

British model Cara Delevingne at the TrevorLIVE New York Gala, on June 17, 2019. © Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

