Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson would have broken after two years of relationship

PEOPLE – That would be the end of the couple, Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson. The star of “Carnival Row” and the former student of “Pretty Little Liars” would have separated after almost two years of relationship, have been reported in many media outlets.
As explained by our colleagues of the HuffPost USthe site People was the first to announce the breach, citing an anonymous source who would have said to the media that the couple had broken up in early April.
“Cara and Ashley have always had ups and downs before, but it is over now,” reportedly said the source People. “Their relationship has just run its course.”
The source reportedly added that the model Cara Delevingne spent currently time with friends Kaia Gerber, and Margaret Qualley, confined during the outbreak of coronavirus.
The couple had been formalized in June 2019
Not later than the beginning of march, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson were in line videos “TikTok” – inspired Kardashian together, giving fans the impression that their romance was stronger than ever.
The couple, who had been seen for the first time kissing in August 2018, was formalized in June 2019 with a video Instagram of their characters in the film “Her Smell” a kiss to celebrate the month of the pride LGBTQ.
A few days later, Cara Delevingne made a special mention to Ashley Benson during his speech at the gala, TrevorLIVE.
“I also have another woman very special to thank in this room”, she said on stage at that time. “It is one of the people who have helped me to love when I most need it. She showed me what true love is and how to accept it, and that is much more difficult than I thought”.
A relationship discreet
Since their formalization, they were nearly inseparable. They would have moved in together and had attended a series of fashion shows publicized in the media, including the lingerie Savage x Fenty Rihanna in September.
In February, Cara Delevingne had shared a post to Instagram of the two women to celebrate Valentine’s day.
Ashley Benson, meanwhile, has been much more discreet about their relationship.
“I think that privacy is the best way to live a relationship”, she said People in August 2018. “I have always been very discreet about it, and I think it’s just better. I just try to stay as private as possible.”
