Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson would have broken after two years of relationship

Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images Cara Delevingne (left) and Ashley Benson (right), here together in a scrolled Boss would have broken since a month now.

PEOPLE – That would be the end of the couple, Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson. The star of “Carnival Row” and the former student of “Pretty Little Liars” would have separated after almost two years of relationship, have been reported in many media outlets.

As explained by our colleagues of the HuffPost USthe site People was the first to announce the breach, citing an anonymous source who would have said to the media that the couple had broken up in early April.

“Cara and Ashley have always had ups and downs before, but it is over now,” reportedly said the source People. “Their relationship has just run its course.”

The source reportedly added that the model Cara Delevingne spent currently time with friends Kaia Gerber, and Margaret Qualley, confined during the outbreak of coronavirus.

The couple had been formalized in June 2019

Not later than the beginning of march, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson were in line videos “TikTok” – inspired Kardashian together, giving fans the impression that their romance was stronger than ever.

The couple, who had been seen for the first time kissing in August 2018, was formalized in June 2019 with a video Instagram of their characters in the film “Her Smell” a kiss to celebrate the month of the pride LGBTQ.