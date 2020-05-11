Cara Delevingne and Machine Gun Kelly, brother and sister in a thriller in the explosive co-produced by Sylvester Stallone

(Relaxnews) – The british model and the american rapper will team up in a movie produced by Sylvester Stallone called “Punk”. The two actors will play brothers and sisters without faith or law who wish to become the robins des bois in the Twenty-first century. The filming is expected to begin in the year 2019.

It’s a duo surprising that will bring together the world of cinema through the film “Punk”. The model become actress Cara Delevingne (“Suicide Squad”, “Valérian and the City of the Thousand Planets) and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker (“The Dirt”) will be the headliners of this film which will be presented at the film market during the Cannes film Festival.

This thriller is explosive, in which Sylvester Stallone will be one of the executive producers, will mark the debut of the Australian Richard Hughes as a director. The history of “Punk” will follow that of Peter, played by Vince Staples, who, after having received a letter of refusal, discouraging, and takes to the road with a team of runaways in the free spirit. A group led by Skip, played by Colson Baker, and her sister, Lucy, camped by Cara Delevingne. Together, they will push the boundaries of freedom to the point of risking their lives. After falling in love with Lucy, Peter will very soon find out that this group who took him under his wing is none other than a group of robbers of banks desperate to become robins wood in modern times.

Cara Delevingne leaves the big screen the time of the new series of Amazon Prime Video, “Carnival Row”, in which she co-starred with Orlando Bloom, the output of which is also planned for 2019. About Machine Gun Kelly he will soon reply to Joseph Goron-Levitt, and Jamie Foxx in the upcoming film Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman.