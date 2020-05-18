Cara Delevingne at the origin of their rupture ? His sister-in balance ! ⋆ StarMag.com

Criticized by internet users, Ashley Benson can count on the support of his sister who was under-heard that Cara Delevingne was the cause of his break with the actress.

While they were a couple very much appreciated, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are no longer together. Yes, their love story is beautiful and well finished. Since then, the actress Pretty Little Liars has been seen in the arms of rapper G-Eazy has received the ire of the internet users.

His ex, Cara Delevingne, has even had to intervene, asking them kindly to stop annoying the actress. She said that they did not know the whole truth in this story intimate that do not pertain to them.

Now, it is the turn of Shaylene, the sister of Ashley Benson, to take the floor.

Who left who ?

In the Face of criticism that continues to receive his sister, Shaylene has decided to come out of the silence through his story Instagram. It stated, inter alia :

Thought of the morning : people can really be nasty on the social networks, it’s really disappointing. Especially when they know nothing about you, the situation, or what you are going through. I heart hurts for you my sister.

It was later implied that Cara Delevingne would be in reality the one that dropped her sister and not the other way around as the majority seems to think.

Sometimes, the relationship ends and, in my experience, this is not necessarily your fault. Maybe it is the fault of the person. Or maybe that is what did the other person, which was, according to her, the best thing to do. In the end, it was his choice and not yours to put an end to this relationship. I’m not an expert in love, but perhaps it is well to let the opportunity go since it is out of your control, and move forward, no matter how… for to comfort you.

What should be understood behind all that ?