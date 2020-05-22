Cara Delevingne, Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian… the techniques of The stars to escape the paparazzi

On paper, the life of stars, it is the total foot. Who has never dreamed of putting max in Hollywood, to tread the red carpet of the social gatherings, riding in the finest cars, live in a huge house and have a impressive wardrobe ? We mentirait saying that the idea is not attractive. But we must not forget the other side of the coin : the lack of privacy. The smallest doings of celebrities are monitored as the paparazzi are on the lookout for the lower scoop. A complicated situation to handle. Don’t worry, our friends the people are ingenious and have found tricks to avoid being caught on camera when they don’t want to. Quickly discovers why !

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has more than one trick in his bag. When the star of reality tv show wants to spend a peaceful holiday with the family, she hired a look-alike that looks exactly like in order to trick the paparazzi. This is what she had done in 2016 during a trip to Punta Mita, Mexico.

Justin Bieber

When Justin Bieber wants to pass unnoticed, it camouflages itself ! It is not surprising to see the singer wandering through the streets with a fake mustache, sunglasses or a range of masks. The companion Hailey Baldwin has already been seen with a gas mask, mask, golden, mask of the film V for Vendetta not to mention a balaclava ski Chanel. And it is not the only one ! Rupert Grint has also worn a mask of a duck so that it does not recognize it.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne has dumped Ashley Benson after the sister of the actress, used clothing, anti-paparazzi. In other words, some of his clothes are made with reflective fabric that ruins pictures taken by the photographers. Same trick used by Paris Hilton.

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith is known to do what he wants when he wants ! And to hide from the paparazzi, the young rapper slips in without hesitation in a costume of super-heroes. The proof, the son of Will Smith has already disguised as Iron Man during a trip to New York with his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner and a few friends.

Taylor Swift

When Taylor Swift does not want to be immortalized by the paparazzi, she’s walking backwards. Yes, you’ve read. The singer shows her back to the photographers and as well spoils their pictures. But that’s not all ! The interpreter “Look What You Made Me Do” also hides in suitcases when it wants to move incognito. Info or intox ? It is hard to know. In any case, it’s Zayn who has sold the wick in an interview with British Vogue 2018.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt, who is inseparable from Alia Shawkat, even during the confinement, has found the trick perfect for the paparazzi leave them alone. The actor just wears the same clothes several days in a row. The goal ? Do lose value in the shots taken by the photographers. And for good reason, magazines people are generally not very fond of celebrities who dress in exactly the same way. A ploy is very clever also used by Daniel Radcliffe, Richard Madden, or even Katy Perry.

Shia LaBeouf

It is a little bit become his trademark. To counter the photographers, Shia LaBeouf didn’t hesitate to walk around with a paper bag on the head. Simple but effective !

George Clooney

The future belongs to those who get up early and that, George Clooney is well aware of this. So as not to meet the paparazzi, the actor wakes up at dawn. Thus, when he wants to go do a little bike ride, the actor came out of his house at 5 o’clock in the morning.