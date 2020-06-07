Cara Delevingne explains his pansexualité… Hugh Jackman encourages his fans to be inspired by the words of Nelson Mandela…



Cara Delevingne puts words on its pansexualité

The sexuality of Cara Delevingne has made a lot of the gorges hot to the tabloid press. On the cover of

Variety for the month of pride celebrations, the actress and model have explained what she was going through and feeling.

“I think I will always be pansexual. Regardless of how someone defines it, I’ll bump into love, and that is all. I am attracted to the person, ” she explains to the publication.

However, acceptance has not necessarily been easy for her. One day, Harvey Weinstein himself has meant that his sexuality could cost him his career. “Harvey told me: you can’t be with a woman and make a career in Hollywood “, says she.

Since, Cara Delevingne took advantage of his success in Hollywood, while Harvey Weinstein took advantage of his stay behind bars.

Hugh Jackman encourages his fans to be inspired by the words of Nelson Mandela

Hugh Jackman supports the manifestations of racism that are blooming all over the world. And in these troubled times, the actor has chosen to immerse yourself in the words of Nelson Mandela.

“Racism must be fought by all available means “, he said, as relayed Today.

The words are a deep and powerful response to the social justice movements that were burgeoning in the United States and elsewhere. However, the actor is called to dialogue and reason.

Dwayne Johnson takes violently to Donald Trump

Dwayne Johnson is not a big fan of Donald Trump. The actor has tancé u.s. president in a video posted on Instagram, with violence.

“Like most Americans, I am not a politician and I’ve never been elected to a position, and I am not the president of the United States. But I am a man, and a father who cares for his family, his children, and the world in which they live. I am deeply concerned by our country and each of the persons that live there. This is who I am. I am a man who is frustrated, confused, and angry but I also do my best to stay attentive and as quiet as possible in order to make the right decisions for my family and making the best decisions for my country “.

A long rant full of sense and goodwill.