Cara Delevingne films the tears of Kaia Gerber

Wearing a simple nightie in lace, the model Kaia Gerber lamenting on her bed, sometimes torturing its cushions, sometimes squeezing a puppy against his chest, while his cheeks are painted with traces of tears blackened by her mascara. Filmed by the British Cara Delevingne, the last clip of the singer Rainsford, Crying In The Mirror, staged a break-like melodrama. In the Face of Kaia Gerber, one finds the british actor Gegg Sulkin, famous for his roles in the series for adolescent girls, Wizards of Waverly Place to Pretty Little Liars. Between look amourachés, fucked languid and terrible fighting, the couple tears the clear voice of Rainsford.

“Do not let yourselves by fooled by this torrent of tears, we had so much fun on the filming of this clip” wrote Kaia Gerber on his account Instagram. Indeed, a far cry from a super hollywood production, the video was shot by a real gang of friends. Behind the singer Rainsford hides Rainey Qualley, the sister of the actress Margaret Qualley – noted for her role of a young hippie in the latest feature film by Quentin Tarantino. The latter is responsible for the production of the clip, as well as the restoration on the set. Friends of long date of Cara Delevingne, it was only a matter of time before you see them work all together.

About Rainey Qualley, his first EP under the pseudonym Rainsford, Emotional Support Animalhas seen the light of day in 2018. Up here rather confidential, his pop music-inflected minimalist is not without reminding us of the productions harmonious a certain Caroline Polachek. Since then, the young woman unveiled no less than five pieces in dropper, which Crying In The Mirrorpublished on Friday, may 22. The latter as scum, feelings both sweet and bitter that occur to the memory of a broken relationship : “I still have your taste in my mouth / and it belongs to me for always”. As revealed by the singer on Instagram, Crying In The Mirror was born after a terrible breakup, while she besought him, even her ex-boyfriend to come back to it.