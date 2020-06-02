Cara Delevingne for Puma : a collab colourful and committed for the month of pride

A collection of Puma in the colors of the rainbow

Ambassador of the Puma brand for several years, Cara Delevingne was notably shown in the face with sporting sneakers to the feet in the campaigns of the brand. But this time, the top English wants to show its commitment with the line “From Puma With Love”. A collab of clothes and accessories between the brand and the model who wants to be in favour of the community LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bi, trans, queer, intersex, assexuel and all the others).

The collection is in sale since Monday, June 1, 2020. A symbolic moment, since June is the month of pride. In total, you can shopper 13 pieces unisex. This goes for t-shirts, to crops tops, to hoodies, dancing and even a fanny pack. The products are all are black, are white, but with the colors of the rainbow (purple, blue, green, yellow, orange, red) in the logo of the fawn leaping, on a crop top in full, or in the strap of the fanny pack.

And in addition, the collaboration is available, it costs between$ 20 and$ 45 on the e-shop Puma. Not to mention that 20% of the proceeds go to charities such as The Trevor Project, Mind Out and GLAAD.