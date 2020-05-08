Cara Delevingne gets naked for the expo “I’m Not a Trophy”, which advocates for animal protection

Men’s UP TV Live

I’m Not a Trophy aims to raise awareness, particularly among young people, on the animals ‘ cause, which is deteriorating day by day.

Photo Credit – Arno Elias/YellowKorner

For editing 2019 YellowKorner to install a new artshots will be limited edition and numbered according to the number of animals identified. And for good reason, the figures presented by YellowKorner are more than alarming.

The zebras imperial have seen their population increased from 15 000 to 2500 since 1970, the circulation of photographs of zebras will therefore be limited to only 2500 copies.

Ditto for the tigers, this year only 3200 cats have been identified on the planet. Highly coveted for their skin or their bones, more than 110 tigers are killed every year. The photograph “Sitara” will be limited to 3200 copies.

Finally, the photograph “Duet” representative of the giraffes will be limited to 1500 copies. The animal with the long neck is highly coveted for its tail, and their situation is very critical.

The works of Arno Elias are impacting through his way of building his camera : he uses different techniques plastics, superimposed in the manner of layers, the whole gives a great visual power to his photographs. We also found the artistic style and dress of the natives.

Cara Delevingne is today one of the leading the most popular in the world, thanks to his 40 million followers on Instagram. The young model and actress has to be naked, to let Arno Elias the dress of his talent. The result is stunning.

The exhibition will be presented through the 100 galleries of art that has YellowKorner, and will have the right to broadcast in 25 countries.