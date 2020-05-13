Cara Delevingne goes with it-even for “Vogue”

PEOPLE- “To love oneself is the beginning of a love story that will last a lifetime.” This award from the irish writer Oscar Wilde would have it-she inspired by Cara Delevingne? The supermodel and british actress has shared this Thursday, may 10, on his account Instagram, a video that puts it in scene in a wedding celebration… with itself. Made for the English edition of the fashion magazine female Vogue, this clip “liked” nearly 2 million times on social networks sounds like an invitation to self-confidence.

No offense to Paris Jackson, with whom Cara Delevingne was photographed in a moment of intimacy in march, the sologamie or the art of marrying oneself seems to be a trend that is gaining more and more singles. In September 2017, Laura Mesi, an Italian woman of 40, was, in particular, the headlines in organizing a wedding ceremony during which she asked for her own hand. The turn of the “it girl”, the old muse-star of Burberry, in the monthly Vogue.

Directed by the director Barbara Anastacio and the creative Claire Pettibone, the video published on the account Instagram the young woman of 25 years the shows being split at a wedding feast, on the background of the melody of the wedding march. Draped in a long white wedding dress, she walks slowly towards herself, wearing a stylish tuxedo.