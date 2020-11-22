CARA DELEVINGNE HAS BECOME THE CO-OWNER OF A SEX TOY COMPANY

Cara Delevingne has thrown herself into a hot new business!
The model and actress is now co-owner of a tech sex toy company called Lora DiCarlo, named after the founder. In addition to owning part of the company, she became its creative director.
The 28-year-old herself announced the new adventure on Instagram: ” Lora DiCarlo represents so much what I stand for. Female-led, focused on women and inclusive pleasure. I’m thrilled to take this role and contribute to the creative ability with Lora and his team “.
” These award-winning products are redefining how people explore, experience, and take ownership of their pleasure .”
Cara Delevingne was also interviewed on the subject by Cosmopolitan USA and the newspaper asked her if she is thinking of giving sex toys to friends for Christmas.
” Of course – he replied – My little quarantine crew already has many of the products in reality. Friends who are in a relationship, single, whatever, it doesn’t matter. I’m thrilled to be able to give the people I love the gift of pleasure .”
Cosmopolitan then ventured to send this gift to Harry and Meghan Markle as well. Cara Delevingne is a friend of the Royal Family and had been among the guests of Princess Eugenie’s wedding.
She liked the idea: ” A real box? That would be great. You have to wait to see. The goal is for people to talk about it, let’s see what will come out .”