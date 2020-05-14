Cara Delevingne : her first novel surprise

Model, actress, singer, and now writer. Cara Delevingne is about to release his novel entitled “Mirror, Mirror”.
Cara Delevingne launches out in the writing. After having graced the catwalks of the biggest fashion houses, posed in front of the objectives of the top photographers and have started a career as an actress under the eye of Luc Besson, the top has decided to continue its momentum coming out a novel. She announced on her account Instagram by posting a photo of her with the manuscript in his hands. Obviously very excited by the release of the book, she comments: “Pinch me I’m dreaming ! I am announcing that my first novel, “Mirror, Mirror” will be released in October ! I AM IN A TRANCE !!! “
Another pinch me moment!! Announcing my first novel Mirror, Mirror, coming out this October! SO EXCITED !!! Mirror, Mirror is a twisty coming-of-age story about sixteen year old friends Red, Leo, Naima and Rose who are all trying to figure out who they are and navigate the minefield of school and relationships. Until it all changes one day… (scary music ) I love these characters so much, I love what they stand for, what this story represents. The process of putting this novel together has been life changing and something I hold really close to my heart!! I can’t wait to share with everyone! You can pre-order Mirror, Mirror now by clicking on the link in my bio… lets start one big virtual book club!!! Cause I want us to talk about this time in life, self discovery, friendship, pain, triumph!! Being a teenager!! The experiences that shape YOU! #MirrorMirror
An upheaval
In his long message sent to its subscribers, Cara Delevingne draws the traits of a history tour to the daily lives of adolescents: “”Mirror, Mirror”is a quest story, which tells the story of four friends, 16-year-old: Red, Leo, Naima and Rose who are trying to understand who they are and fight your way through the difficulties of the school and human relations. Until that one day… (cue the music creepy)”.
Over the course of its writing, the top seems to be particularly attached to his characters: “I love them so much. I love them for what they fight and what they represent”, she explained before handing the upheaval that has caused this new project in his life. “The process of writing and production of this novel has been a real upheaval in my life. Ca I hold extremely close to my heart. I can’t wait to share it with you all.” And because, despite his career very early, Cara Delevingne keeps vivid memories of the period of adolescence: “I want that we were talking about this moment in life which combines self-discovery, friendship, the sorrow, the triumph!! Being a teenager!! The experiences that make us who we are.” The output of “Mirror, Mirror” is scheduled for 5 October, so, in the editor Trapeze in Great Britain.
