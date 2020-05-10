Cara Delevingne : her interview mode with Puma

When did you start working with Puma ?

Cara Delevingne : “We are working together for a long time, I don’t remember exactly how it started. But we share many similar values, which is essential for me when it comes to collaborate with a brand.”

The sneakers Nova Puma in 3 words ?

Cara Delevingne : “A retro, colorful, and elegant.”

Who is the woman Puma ?

Cara Delevingne : “The woman Puma is strong, bold and think of the future generations.”

What do you think of the impact of sportswear on the fashion scene ?

Cara Delevingne : “The fashion now extends to all areas, it is present in everyday life. It therefore seems natural that the sports world has become more and more fashionable.”

Your style in 3 words ?

Cara Delevingne : “Relaxed, androgynous, edgy.”

Your ultimate board style to adopt sneakers ?

Cara Delevingne : “Not to put limits and wear them when and where you want.”

© Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

“How to have style ? Capitalize on the individuality”

What would look like the sneakers of your dreams ?

Cara Delevingne : “I think that the model Nova Puma has all the qualities to be part of my collection of sneakers dream.”

That means having the style today ?

Cara Delevingne : “Focus on individuality.”

Your essential mode ?

Cara Delevingne : “My leather jacket.”

An outfit that will defines the day ? And in the evening ?

Cara Delevingne : “A leather jacket, a denim pair of skinny jeans and a pair of sneakers in exchange for a pair of boots to upgrade her look in the evening.”

Your look more daring ?

Cara Delevingne : “The one I was wearing at the Met Gala, 2019, on the theme of the Camp aesthetic. It was a real bias mode : a silhouette of the Dior show haute couture spring-summer 2020 associated with a capping Machine Dazzle.”

Your mantra ?

Cara Delevingne : “You should never say never.”