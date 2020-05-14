Cara Delevingne her new look explosive at Cannes

Cara Delevingne, new face of Magnum, has just made its arrival on the Croisette. Escorted by fashion designer Jeremy Scott to present the next campaign of the brand, the top has chosen a look for the less explosive.



It seems that Cara Delevingne has taken the message embroidered with his brilliant covers, head at the foot of the letter. Cooked in a beret red displaying the inscription “anarchy”, the young brit was a high-profile arrival on the Croisette, on the second day of the Cannes film Festival, to present its new advertising campaign in collaboration with Magnum and Moschino.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qk1OsND4cRc

After having shaved the skull to the needs of an upcoming movie, the top become an actress multiplies the looks shifted highlighting her new haircut. If the young woman had focused on painting, silver, and rhinestones to dress his skull receding hairline at the Met Gala, this time at the beret revolutionary.

The least we can say is that the star of the next film Luc Besson, Valérian and the City of the thousand planetshas completed its new accessory to an outfit Moschino as “lawless”: a short black dress zipped, figure-hugging and low-cut on the shoulders, sunglasses, gold with colored glasses type aviatorjewelry mismatched and a pair of shoes nail black very classic. A true cacophony of dress reinforced by numerous tattoos and a beauty in red and black.

Cara Delevingne and Jeremy Scott during the press conference Magnum held in Cannes, this 18 may. PA Photos/ABACA

Cara Delevingne has partnered with Magnum and Moschino for a campaign cartoon presented this may 18 at the Cannes film Festival. Dolls, drugs, signs, trash, fast food: since his arrival at the head of the artistic direction of the Italian brand, Jeremy Scott has fun to divert everyday objects in its collections. There is no doubt that this is a new time with a sense of humor that the duo is dressed for the conference press.