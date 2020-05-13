Cara Delevingne, her photos when she was young

Prior to being the queen of the catwalk, or better yet, the sensation of the latest feature film from Luc Besson, Cara Delevingne was a real tomboy.

Since childhood, Cara Delevingne likes to clown around and make funny faces. This trait of character that it calls itself “the tomboy”, the dummy was kept. While the other models are attached to their image, the young English woman doesn’t care about what other people think. It happens in the backstage of the fashion shows of the largest houses in a not heavy, the hair unkempt, the cap screwed on the head and without makeup. And yet. His eyes, his cheekbones, his mouth beautifully drawn… Everything in Cara Delevingne makes her a femme fatale.

For several years, she has been the model that everyone is yanked. She even won the Prize of model of the year in 2012. It is then compared to Kate Moss, twig and blonde and English, with which it has since forged ties of friendship.

See : VIDEO : The team of “Valérian” is the show in Paris

See : Insta Story. Cara Delevingne, the rock’n’roll attitude

From model to actress

Since, Cara Delevingne has set aside the modeling to the cinema. Passionate about the game since small, it starts with a bang. After having played in several popular movies such as “The hidden face of Margo” and “Suicide Squad”, she is the head of the poster of the latest film by Luc Besson “Valérian and the city of ten thousand planets.” It is already the second-best start to the year in France.