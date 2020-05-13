Cara Delevingne : her sexuality “fluid” between men and women

“Once I had spoken to my fluidity of sexual, people would say : “So you’re gay”. And I answered, “No, I’m not gay,” said Cara Delevingne in the magazine before explaining how the boxes were heavy: “a Lot of my friends are heterosexual and have an old way of thinking. They say to me : “So you’re homosexual, is that it?”. They do not understand. If I say : “Oh this guy I really like,” they say to me : “But you’re gay”. And I reply : “No, you’re really heavy.” Someone kind with a girl some time, or that two boys are together, I don’t feel like they are labelled. If I marry a man, people will say : “She has lied to us”?

The young women also talk about the importance of free speech around the sexual orientation, explaining : “I know of girls of 13 years and 15 years who say, “I don’t know yet if I like girls or boys, I haven’t decided yet”. Imagine if I had understood this at their age. I am very happy to see that the sexuality becomes more easy and that we are more free to talk about, especially for the children”. In this interview conducted by the model Adwoa Aboah, Cara Delevingne, which will be at the poster of “Valeriana”, the next film by Luc Besson has also referred to her acting career, modeling, the importance of self-confidence or even feminism.