Cara Delevingne : Humiliated, she displays and clashe Justin Bieber

If there is well a that it was not necessary to look, it was she. Cara Delevingne (27 years old) clashed with Justin Bieber after discovering the comments that he had held against her in the show The Late Late Show on February 20, 2020. Interviewed by James Corden, Justin had to rank the girlfriends of his wife Hailey Baldwin between Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne. If he refused the interpreter of the title Yummy would enjoy tasting a huge penis of a bull. The ex of Selena Gomez has therefore classified the three women in the following order : Kendall first, and then Gigi and Cara… A bit embarrassed, he explains :”I know Kendall better than anyone, it is with it that I spent the most time, it is a good friend to us. I have not spent a lot of time with Gigi and I have not spent a lot of time with Cara. I have nothing against these people, it’s just that I have a better relationship. … I don’t want to eat the penis of a bull !“

Rise like a pendulum, Cara immediately responded on Instagram. In the caption of a photograph of the show, Cara wrote, speaking directly to the singer of 25 years :”If you have nothing against me, so why don’t you unlock me ? I love you Hailey, but he would have done better to eat the penis of the taureau”. Rather clear. Fan of the spread of his sweetheart, Cara, Ashley Benson has quickly approved the publication of the top model.

Even if we don’t know why Justin has blocked Cara, the two stars had played last summer when Taylor Swift was accused Scooter Braun harassment. Justin had taken the defense of Scooter while Cara was supporting Taylor. Cara took the opportunity to leave a message crushing to Justin on the social networks, him implying that he would do better to shut up…