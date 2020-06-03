Cara Delevingne in a relationship with Ashley Benson ?

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson would be as a couple. The british model and the american actress have been photographed kissing and hugging Tuesday at London’s Heathrow airport.

Photos taken shortly after the landing of their plane in the United Kingdom while they were waiting for a cab, reports the Daily Mail.

On the pictures, Ashley Benson wears a pendant representing the letter ” C “which may correspond to the initial of the last name” Cara “. On his account Instagram, we can see that the necklace also has a pendant depicting the letter ” A “, as ” Ashley “.

And thus confirms how Ashley Benson got invited to Kylie Jenner’s birthday party this weekend. Her and Cara Delevingne confirmed their relationship with a kiss at Heathrow airport. pic.twitter.com/IikyDcKBIC — The Morning Toast (@themorningtoast) August 14, 2018

As a couple, since the month of April ?

The rumors about their relationship began when the two women were caught on camera hand in hand in the streets of New York last April. The dummy 26-year-old actress and 28-year-old would have encountered on the filming of the movie “Her Smell” that will be released in 2019.

A relationship that seems to have started shortly after that Cara Delevingne has been photographed kissing Paris Jackson, 20 years old, during an evening alongside Macaulay Culkin and his girlfriend, actress Brenda Song, Los Angeles. At the time, a source told People magazine that the two women were only friends : “They fricotent but do not go out together.”

Between 2015 and 2016, Cara Delevingne was in a relationship with the singer St. Vincent. In 2014, she has lived in a relationship of a few months with the american actress Michelle Rodriguez.

