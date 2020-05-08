Cara Delevingne in a relationship with Ashley Benson, her new gesture adorable for his girlfriend (PHOTOS)

There is love in the air ! If Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have unveiled more welded than ever on first red carpet of their daughter, Stormi, it is also the love total of the side of Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne. In a relationship for over a year, the rumor the announced even married a few weeks ago, although it was only a simple ceremony without formalization in Las Vegas. Anyway, the two young women show themselves to be more cohesive than ever and do not hesitate to multiply the little touches, whether it be declarations of love in public or tattoos. And this time, Cara Delevingne has gone even further with an original idea and adorable : She has created an account Instagram specially dedicated to the two dogs, Ashley Benson, Walter and Olive !

Completely gaga the dogs of Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne had already posted a picture could not be more tender with two small balls of hair on its account Instagram staff, to officially launch them at the same time. So for the moment, there is still little cliché, there is no doubt that the two young women will not hesitate to reveal more photos of cute dogs, which seem to be really happy at their sides. Other celebrities have already created social networks for their animals, as Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift or Bella and Gigi Hadid.