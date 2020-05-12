Cara Delevingne : In combi holes with his wife Ashley Benson

The season awards is in full swing ! Cara Delevingne has found the fervor last weekend. Accompanied by his wife Ashley Bensonshe had a look very surprising…

Sunday, October 13, 2019, Cara Delevingne went to the Beverly Wilshire hotel, in Beverly Hills. The actress and top model of the 27-year-old has attended the GirlHero Awards, an event organized by the organization Girl Up, committed to the equality of the sexes.

Cara Delevingne was among the personalities honoured during the awards ceremony. Before receiving the hers and to speak to the guests, the heroine of the film Her Smell (released 17 July) is presented on the photocall.

She has paraded on the red carpet is rolled out for the occasion, wearing a combination of denim with large holes round at Guy Laroche, spring summer collection 2020.