Cara delevingne in new single ?

As we know, the containment would not have spared a number of couples. Even the love story seemed to hold the road. Like Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson who, after two years of bliss, ended by throwing up the sponge. In spite of engagement media at Saint-Tropez in July and a wedding blitz in Las Vegas, the two pretty blondes have decided to draw a line under their relationship rather chaotic for some time. The dummy 27-year-old actress and 30-year-old would thus be broken in the month of April by mutual agreement. Yet discrete and away from the paparrazzis, they had done everything to protect their history and live happy in the shelter of the glances. You need to believe that their relationship was pretty fragile since the quarantine will quickly damage. Neither side has commented publicly on the split, but according to some sources the separation would be final. Sad…