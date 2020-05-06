Cara Delevingne is back on the fact that the more girlfriend’s favorite Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber might just regret having spilled his guts James Corden yesterday evening.

Appearing on the segment of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” of the facilitator of the end of the evening – where the celebrities respond either to a question invasive, or eat a delicacy yucky – he was asked to classify his wife Hailey Bieber’s friends famous “your favorite to your least favorite.”

The choices: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne. And Cara didn’t like his response.

The singer has put Jenner in the first, then Hadid and Delevingne, explaining that he knew best Kendall and had not spent much time with any of the other women. “I have nothing against these people. It is not as if I said to myself ‘Screw the Cara!’”, A-t-he explained. “I don’t want to eat the penis of a bull. It is what it is.”

Delevingne shared a preview of the segment on his page Instagram Friday morning, as well as two photos of her with Justin in the moments more happy.

“Now vs. Then”, she captioned the post. “If you have nothing against me, then why did I unlock you not? I love you @haileybieber – he would have just had to eat the penis of a bull.”

His girlfriend, Ashley Benson, has clearly got a kick out of the post, by writing “😭🤣” in the comments.

While Bieber follows Kendall on Instagram, it does not Cara or the Hadids. There is no way of knowing if it has blocked Delevingne, who follows Hailey, but not Justin.

This is not the first time that Cara called Justin on the social networks. After that Bieber had shared a long post criticizing Taylor Swift to have continued to Scooter Braun for having bought his masters in July 2019, Cara said Justin in the comments. It has also responded to Hailey, calling Justin to “gentleman” for his position.

“Gentleman? @Haileybieber @justin bieber, you must be bored,” wrote then Delevingne. “I wish you would spend less time defending the men and more time trying to understand women and to respect their reactions are valid.”

“As a married man, you should elevate women instead of shoot them down because you’re threatened,” she continued. “I’m not sure that you understand really what are excuses. This problem that @taylorswift is talking about is much more than a picture and you know it. As you said, you have not talked to in years, which means that you do not understand certainly not the situation. I know. ”

“Take a step back and try to draw lessons”, she added. “We should all be on the same team. End of the story.”