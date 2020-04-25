Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Demi Moore… The figures in the first row of the Dior show in Paris

Rendez-vous phare of paris Fashion Week, the Dior show was once again marked the spirits. Since 2016, the artistic director of the collections woman, Maria Grazia Chiuri, imagine all of the incredible decorations, made in collaboration with contemporary artists. In a massive yellow box of 1000 square metres installed in the middle of the Garden of the Tuileries, guests and models have walked under large inscriptions feminists neon-lit, imagined by Claire Fontaine. The most notable : “We are all clitoridian women“(“we are all clitoridiennes”, in French), “women raise the upraising“(the women are within the level) and “when women strike, the world stops“(when women strike, the world stops).

Among the celebrities in the front row, Cara Delevingne has appeared without his partner, the actress Ashley Benson, but alongside Karlie Kloss, sublime in a suit of plaid Dior. A pattern also worn by Maya Hawke, the revelation of the last season of the series Stranger Things. The latter posed with Rainey Qualley, daughter of Andie McDowell, which is also present in the parade. We also saw Alexa Chung, and Amelia Windsor, a cousin of princes William and Harry. Not to forget Rachel Brosnahan, Demi Moore, and the great heroine ofAlien, Sigourney Weaver.