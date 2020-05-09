Cara Delevingne makes confidences surprising about his meeting with Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne will be in the upcoming Marie Claire, and for the occasion she looks back on her encounter with the one who is now his wife, Ashley Benson.

Usually very discreet when it comes to trust on his private lifethe actress and model, Cara Delevingne, has left to go to a few revelations for readers of the September issue of Marie Claire. While she had formalized very discreetly his relationship with Ashley Bensonby posting a short video on the social network Instagram, the beautiful, who had sown the seed of doubt about his engagement with the actress of Pretty Little Liars, recently married to her at the beginning of this month of August at a wedding which took place in Las Vegas. But their love story dates back to their meeting in the spring of 2018during the filming of Her Smell of Alex Ross Perry.

A meeting natural

At 27 years of age, the bride unveils the secrets of this particular meeting that changed their life both of them : “ We were looking not “describes the former muse of Karl Lagarfeldshe enters a little more into detail by explaining that,” it was really quite authentic and natural “. So natural that everything went very quickly. In the space of a year, they have met the respective familiesand then they have chained betrothal and a marriage, and if each one lived their experiences, and stories different from each other, it seems, for the time being Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne swim in the great love unlike others who announce their separation.