Cara Delevingne naked behind a window in Paris with Olivier Rousteing

Saturday night in Paris, Olivier Rousteing and Cara Delevingne have thrown challenges up to pose naked behind a window of a shop in Balmain.

That is it passed by the head of Olivier Rousteing and Cara Delevingne ? The model of 27 years was released Saturday on his account Instagram photos and videos where she seems to play the card of provocation with the famous fashion designer of 34 years. Kissing on the mouth and then photo shoot nude behind a window Balmain in Paris…the two friends have clearly spent a lively evening. “I love you, Olivier Rousteing. You are an eternal gift. My best friend, and a creator of talent. I am so lucky to be your partner-in-crime”, she writes.

According to the multiple publications and the artistic director of the house Balmain on his account Instagram, Cara and him have played “Truth or dare” during the evening. After a scooter tour in the City of Light, the stylist has chosen as a pledge that they would both naked behind the window of the boutique Balmain St Honoré, in the 1er parisian arrondissement. The girlfriend of Ashley Benson has played the game, multiplying the poses with the hand bags to the store.

“We’ll remember this night forever. […] I love you Cara. You are one of the best people I’ve ever encountered in my entire life. Thank you for the night, thank you for this trip thank you for making me feel so sure of myself,” wrote Olivier Rousteing.