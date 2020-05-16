Cara Delevingne – News, photos, videos, biography…

Cara Delevingne is a model and a british actress who was born on 12 August 1992 in London.

Ex-girlfriend, actress Michelle Rodriguez, it is from may 2018, as a couple, with the actress Ashley Benson. The two women were married in August 2019.

Modeling

His father, Charles Delevingne, is a real estate developer. Cara grew up in an environment very easy. She has two sisters, Chloe and Poppy. She is the goddaughter of actress Joan Collins.

She followed her studies at the prestigious Bedales School, where she was scouted by Sarah Doukas, the director of the modeling agency Storm.

In 2009, she signed with Storm to begin her modeling career. Two years later, she signed with DNA Models. At the age of 18, she becomes the muse of Burberry. In the years that followed, she posed for numerous magazines such as Jalouse, Harper’s Bazaar, i-D, Number or Miss Vogue.

In 2012, she was elected “model of the year” by the British Fashion Council and is on the cover of Vogue. She poses for Chanel and scrolls for Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi.

However, its atypical profile is controversial, in particular his eyebrows thick and bushy, which are one-time debate… and become a real trend. This does not prevent it from being often compared to Kate Moss, particularly by the photographer Mario Testino.

In 2012 and 2013, it scrolls to the lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. It then lends his image to the Zara brand for collection Fall/Winter 2012-2013 and Spring/Summer 2013. Then, she became the face of fragrance Body Tender by Burberry. In 2013 she collaborated with Yves Saint Laurent to make the advertising of the mascara Baby Doll.

In 2015, it asks for the range of shoes from the brand Topshop on the online sales site Zalando. In 2016, it is chosen to be the new face of the brand Rimmel.

March 5, 2019, fifteen days after the death of Karl Lagerfeld, she opens the show with the ultimate collection of the designer for Chanel.

Cinema

In 2015, her career as an actress moves to the foreground. On 5 June, it holds the principal role in the romantic comedy The Hidden Face of Margo from a novel by author John Green. The film nevertheless gets very mixed reviews. In 2016, it is to the poster Kids In Love alongside Will Poulter. Then, she embodies the enchanting in the huge blockbuster Suicide Squad in the face of Will Smith and Jared Leto.

In 2017, the French director Luc Besson uses her to portray one of the main characters of his new movie big-budget title Valérian and the City of ten thousand planets. She plays alongside Dane DeHaan. Nevertheless, the film does not win a success…

In 2019, it is up to the poster of the drama, independent Her Smell in which it gives a reply to Elisabeth Moss.

Privacy

Cara is bisexual.

In 2014, she appears in the list of models the best paid in the world with an annual salary estimated at $ 3.5 million according to the magazine Forbes.

From January to June 2014, she is in a relationship with actress Michelle Rodriguez.

From December 2014 to September 2016, she attended the musician american St. Vincent. It is ten years old more than the young Cara.

In may 2017, she meets Paris Jackson with which it intends to immediately very well. However, the two young women did not begin dating until march 2018. Their relationship lasted for a month.

Since may of 2018, she is in a relationship with the american actress, Ashley Benson. On July 8, 2019, they advertise that they are betrothed and, a month later, they celebrate their wedding in Las Vegas.