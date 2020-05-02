Cara Delevingne on her marriage with Ashley Benson : ‘I’ve been hurt by men, but this is not why I am gay’

Cara Delevingne is elusive and she loves it. Play with the codes, the mores and the prejudices of the people… simply Be itself. So when we had the chance to interview Cara Delevingne, it is necessary to be guided. The young woman of 27 years, which is illustrated brilliantly on the catwalks of the world and then as an actress for Luc Besson for example, is delivered without a filter on his relationship with his wife Ashley Benson. Cara Delevingne met her on the set of the film “The Smell” in 2018, it said in the magazine Wear the site Net-à-Porter : “I had never really let him in person before, out of fear that they will not depart.” Destabilized by this meeting, Cara Delevingne explains the power of : “I’ve never really trusted the people, I have never felt worthy of it and I’ve always pushed back. This is the first person to say: “You can’t push me away.”‘ The result was known, a beautiful love story, discreet at first, then a wedding a few weeks ago. But the two women must face a disruptive element : “The relationship long distance is always difficult. We make sure that it works. We have to. And it makes me a better person, more happy,” says Cara Delevingne.

The model is then épanchée on the discovery of her sexuality. In all simplicity, Cara Delevingne speaks on his past relationships with men : “Very young, I liked men,” she continues. “At five years old I fell in love with my teacher of sport. He is married to my other prof sports, and I cried for weeks.”, she says to Wear. She continues :: “I’ve had a boyfriend for four years and when he left me I went out with his best friend. But I have constantly been hurt by men.” Before adding : “But this is not the reason why I became a lesbian”. Her sexuality, that she has never desired to hold in a box (she made her coming-out bisexual in 2015, and is defined as pansexuelle), he was scared especially because of Harvey Weinstein : “in The beginning I think my coming out has not necessarily helped. One of the first things that Harvey Weinstein I could say is, “You don perceras ever in the industry being gay. Do you grow the beard.” “It happened a long time prior to his attempted touch.”

Today, Cara Delevingne is more flourishing than ever, at peace with itself, happy and in love.