Cara Delevingne performs the clip Rainsford starring Kaia Gerber

The title released on the 22nd of may is called Crying in the Mirror and gave Cara Delevingne the opportunity to go behind the camera for the first time. In a soft and enveloping light the beautiful Kaia Gerber us floods of tears, lost in the reminiscence of a love story completed. To break this atmosphere a little marshmallow, the music of Rainsford, accents, electro-pop just create a rhythm together. The clip has been conducted in full containment, and the small-shock team was also the actor Gregg Sulkin, and actress Margaret Qualley, sister of the singer. Kaia did not hesitate to say thank you on his post Instagram for “the production/catering/and the moral support“ !