Cara Delevingne ready to find love since his break up with Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars) ? You have the answer

In the last few weeks, Cara Delevingne appears increasingly close to the model Kaia Gerber, and the Canvas goes out of control due to his complicity is obvious. The two young women are, in fact, more than friends ? For the moment, nothing seems to affirm it. Unlike his ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson, who flirts with the now rapper G-Eazy, the star of the catwalk, does not seem to be a couple. And after the revelations of OK! Magazinethe beautiful british had no intention of being in any time soon. According to a source to the tabloid, the best model I think that it is time to withdraw from the the dating game after his painful rift.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne

Believe that the ideas of the informant in the u.s. media, Cara Delevingne decided to take a break from dating : “She wants to live without the pressure of having a girlfriend. Face is the first to admit that it runs too fast in a relationship, then this is going to be good for her to relax for a couple of months. She is looking forward to being able to take a step back from the spotlight to take care of it.” The opportunity for the young woman to focus on yourself as well. In the beginning of melting, we can only wish you the best. In the meantime, know that Cara Delevingne and defines herself proudly as pansexuel.