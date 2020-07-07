Cara Delevingne ready to find love ?

In an interview with OK! The magazine, a source has revealed whether the Cara Delevingne was ready to find love after Ashley Benson !

A couple of weeks ago, Cara Delevingne has put an end to his relationship with Ashley Benson. However, the two seemed crazy in love to one another. After this break, some wonder if the mannequin want to find the love.

For some time now, Cara Delevingne is very close to Kaia Gerber. In recent times, a lot of people like to see this last as a couple. In fact, during the confinement of the rumors which claimed that it was close to Cole Sprouse.

Now, some are convinced that Cara Delevingne is in a relationship with Kaia Gerber. For the moment, nothing is said of these rumors. But this is not all. The young man seems to not be ready for to be with someone for the time being.

In an interview with OK! The magazine, a source has made several revelations. On the other hand, stated that, for the moment, she did not want to be put in in a romantic relationship.

Cara Delevingne wants to take the time to do this and wants to stay single

The source said that after his painful separation with Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne wants to take the time to do it. According to OK! Magazine : “She wants to live without the the pressure of having a girlfriend “ .

The source also added : ” Face is the first have to admit that it runs too quickly in a relationship, then, it will be beneficial for her to just relax for a couple of months “ .

In the end, the person close to the actress revealed : “She is looking forward to be able to take a step back the center of attention to take care of it “ . Her side, Ashley Benson begins to rebuild his life with another person.

Now, the actress of Pretty Little Liars (PLL) is starting to be very close to the rapper G-Eazy. Several rumors say that they have decided to make a pair. Will have to see the Face if it accepts the relationship of your Case an example to follow !

