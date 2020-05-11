Cara Delevingne roared in the face of Arno Elias

With Cara Delevingne in the face, the photographer Arno Elias raises awareness to the cause of animal through the project “I’m Not a Trophy”. His photographs will be exhibited from 29 August to 30 October in the 100 art galleries Yellow Korner.

To support the protection of endangered animals, the gallery Yellow Korner show from 29 August to 30 October, the exhibition engaged I’m Not A Trophy (I’m not a trophy, in English). Creates in 2016, this artistic project and the humanitarian purpose is to raise awareness to the cause of animal by shots, poignant… and alarming figures.

After a first edition in February 2018, the gallery Yellow Korner is working with a second time with the talented photographer Arno Elias. What are the animals of the savannah that are put in the honor : through stunning photographs worn by the famous top, (actress, fashionista, girl, it-girl) Cara Delevingne, we learn that one elephant is slaughtered every 15 minutes, 110 tigers are killed each year and that the lions have risen from 450 000 in 1940 to just 20 000 in 2019.

Exposure I’m not A Trophy, from 29 August to 30 October in the 100 gallery Yellow Korner: https://www.yellowkorner.com/fr-fr/home