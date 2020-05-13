Cara Delevingne rumored to have been “helpless and scared” in the face of Harvey Weinstein

The testimony overwhelming each other are linked together since the revelations of the New York times on the american producer Harvey Weinstein. This time it is actress Cara Delevingne, who spoke on the sexual harassment of which it was the object of the part of the american 65 years of age. On his account Instagram, the British 25-year-old tells how she had followed the producer in a hotel room to discuss a role. “I felt powerless and very frightened, but I didn’t want to show it. I was hoping that I was mistaken on the situation, remembers the star. Arriving in the room, at first I was reassured by seeing that another woman was present. He asked us to kiss us and she started the tease”.

The young woman remembers that on this day, Weinstein had tried to prevent her from leaving the room in him, barring the passage before you try to kiss her. “He walked me to the door of his bedroom and tried to kiss me on the lips. I’ve stopped and I’ve managed to get out of the room,” recalls Cara Delevingne.