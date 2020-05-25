Cara Delevingne sent the first selfie in space

“This evening, we have entered into the history by revealing the first selfie sent into space”said Tom De Vos, Corporate Marketing Director Benelux at Samsung.

“To our minds, seeking relentlessly to be avant-garde, continue to show that incredible things happen on the screens of Samsung for the stratosphere. We are pushing constantly the limits of innovation and the launch of SpaceSelfie represents it well.” In collaboration with the giant of telephony, the dummy is therefore a sign of peace, and wears a helmet of an astronaut. The photo was sent to 20 kilometers altitude by a helium balloon at very high pressure.