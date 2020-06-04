Cara Delevingne separate Ashley Benson, she defines pansexuel and confides about his private life

A few weeks ago, we learned that Ashley Benson was now in a relationship with G-Eazy after his separation unexpectedly with Cara Delevingne. A revelation that has made many people fans of the two young women quite sad…. But today, the model seems to bounce back after this break. She has decided to assert themselves sexually in speaking of his pansexualité (the being drawn in a way sentimental or sexual abuse by a person of any sex or gender). Cara Delevingne has made revelations to Varietyexplaining : “I feel different all the time. Sometimes, I feel more feminine. Some days I feel more like a man. I will always, I think, pansexuel. Regardless of how each is defined, that this is a “iel”, “he” or “she”, I fell in love with the person, and that is all. I am attracted to the person.”

Cara Delevingne added : “I never thought I would need to make my coming out. It was just a way of saying “it’s just that I’m, for you to know.” Once I could talk freely about my sexuality, I would have nothing more to hide. And the person I have hidden it, it is I myself. I’ve always felt bad for each and every person with whom I have been in a couple. It is very difficult to maintain normalcy. I think this is why I tend to keep my private life more private now, because this thing public can in fact ruin a lot of things.” Cara Delevingne has therefore decided to deliver to the heart open about his sexuality and his private life, words that can only be welcomed. The model should now continue on its way without the former star of Pretty Little Liars to its sides. Finally… An index suggests that Ashley Benson is still in love with Cara Delevingne despite its rapprochement with G-Eazy