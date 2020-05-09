Cara Delevingne speaks on his meeting with Ashley Benson …

On the occasion of the September issue of Marie Claire, it’s A Cara Delevingne has remembered her encounter with Ashley Benson.

Cara Delevingne was a sprain, at its discretion, legendary. On the occasion of the September issue of Marie Claire, of which it is the A, the model is left to go to some confidences in love. And, in particular, on his meeting with the one who made her heart beating : Ashley Benson. The two artists are seen for the first time on the set of Her Smell d’Alex Ross Perryin the spring of 2018. “We don’t search, remembers Cara Delevingne. It was really quite authentic and natural.”

Confidences rare for the couple, which took months before you confirm the rumors of the couple. It is through a video shared on her behalf Instagram that Cara Delevingne had formalized his love story with Ashley Benson : a sequence from the film Her Smell in which all both give the reply and where they are encountered. And since that day, everything went very quickly. A year after having formalized Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are brides Monday, July 8 at Saint-Tropez.

The festivities began in the restaurant of Jean-Roch, before you continue up to the end of the night in the famous club of the businessman, the VIP Room. Surrounded by a few relatives and friends, the supermodel and actress appeared more in love than ever, wrapping the kisses languid and poses sensual in front of the photographers. Evidence of the love that they bear, Ashley Benson even tattooed two times in a tribute to her sweetheart, Cara Delevingne.

