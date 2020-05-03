Cara Delevingne talks about season 2 of Carnival Row

“If the chaos stopped tomorrow, would they still be together ? Or are they just together because of circumstances ?”

Star of the new event series for Amazon Prime Video, Cara Delevingne talks about interview to EW what she expects of the relationship between Philo and Tile, in the season 2 of Carnival Rowalready ordered. Attention spoilers !

In fact, at the end of the season, the couple is found. They are now on the same side of the fence, in the same camp, that of the fairies. So what consequences does this have for the future ? “I’ve always had the feeling that the way relationships start is the reflection of how the relationship is going to happen next. They have always lived in chaos and in chaotic circumstances. So if the chaos stopped tomorrow, would they still be together ? Or are they just together because of circumstances ? I don’t know...” comments Cara Delevingne, who admits that she did not wish specially see Philo and Tile end up together !

First info on the season 2 of Carnival Row



“I was a little exasperated that my character returns to him, because she was so hurt by him. He arrives and tells her how it is in life… And she reacts almost saying, Ok, it goes back together then ! Ca annoys me a little. So we will see where will their couple…”

Obviously, the happy end is far from being the priority of the actress, who especially hope that in season 2 Carnival Row, “the public will learn about his past, about what made her what she is, what she has lost, what she has lived…” So watch out.