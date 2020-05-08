Cara Delevingne : Tender confidences about her marriage with Ashley Benson

Crazy in love with his girlfriend, Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne was recently tattooed the initials of its beautiful on the coasts. Usually discreet about his private life, the actress of 27 years has delivered on the subject of her marriage in the pages of the british version of Itposing for the cover of the October issue.

In couple since may of 2018 with Ashley Benson (as we have seen in Pretty Little Liars), Cara Delevingne has all the reasons to be happy. “I’m a better person when I’m in love. This does not necessarily mean as a couple. I can be in love with me. It is this amazing feeling of not being alone, of being able to confront the world with someone“explains the actress, that one finds today in Carnival Row with Orlando Bloom.

Cara then delivered more intimately about her relationship with Ashley, revealing what couldn’t this time be as unobtrusive as usual. “I don’t want to be too secret for that nobody thinks that I’m ashamed of something. But I’ve never been in a relationship where everything is so publicsays the dummy. This relationship seemed to be different. We had arrived at a point where we had to keep things secret, to stop this unwanted attention. Now, I tell myself that I must be proud.“