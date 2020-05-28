Cara Delevingne, the muse and co-designer for Balmain

(Relaxnews) – The actress and british model Cara Delevingne has worked hand in hand with Olivier Rousteing, artistic director of the house Balmain, to create three bags for the next season. The young woman with style and personality affirmed is also the star of the campaign autumn-winter 2019 of the luxury brand, which focuses on these three new it-bags.

Muse of the house of Balmain, Cara Delevingne is also a relative of Olivier Rousteing. The belle has conquered the famous fashion designer French, but also the public, by his striking personality, his insurance, and his rebellious spirit. A young woman is well-rooted in its time, which corresponds exactly to the new generation of women who are not afraid to assert themselves and to show themselves as they really are.

Therefore, it is not surprising to learn that Cara Delevingne and Olivier Rousteing teamed up for several months to give life to three bags reflecting the style rebel of the british actress. One thing that materializes in particular by the presence of chains, spikes, or other details-gold color.

The top was not content simply to create these accessories – soon to be iconic because it also appears in the campaign fall-winter 2019 Balmain, articulated around three it-bags baptised BBag, Romeo, and Twist. Has the key ? Three short films that focus each on one bag in particular, representing a facet of the personality of Cara Delevingne.

This is not the first time that the young woman strikes a pose for Balmain. Cara has lent its traits to be campaign spring-summer 2019 of the house, unveiled at the beginning of the year.