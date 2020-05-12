Cara Delevingne, the muse of modern generation Millennials

Everything is terribly fascinating and confusing in it. Its oval of a cherub, his jaw sassy, the depth of her eyes of a cat whose every spangle is an enigma, the curve of his eyebrows that froncent and the smile of a Monna Lisa… Her face is a moving landscape, a source of inspiration perpetual for photographers, fashion houses, beauty, pop culture and film directors, and all who continually attempt to unravel the ” mystery Guy “.

It scrolls on the catwalks of fashion or on the red carpets of film, miss Delevingne, 26 years old, is distinguished by a look that is not like any other : with a natural disconcerting, it switches its port altier young aristo in london, high in the neighbourhoods of Belgravia, with a look that irreverent bad boy, sweat extra large version, head bowed under a hood rapper reach such a head covering. “I see Cara so diverse,” says Pharrell Williams, his friend and collaborator. It is impossible to put it in a cage. In a clip, on the big screen or in a parade, she has this ability to dive into a different character each time. “

Star unpredictable





Jean-Baptiste Mondino for Christian Dior Parfums

Master and victim of his uncontrollable beauty, Cara Delevingne – model, actress, singer, icon of the luxury – is the star unpredictable in its choice : after having declared repeatedly, for 2015, that they are pulling out of the world “too demanding” and “capricious” fashion – ” What am I looking for ? Who is it for ? Why ? “, she wrote in a column Time Magazine -, Cara, who knows by heart the poems of Hermann Hesse, has been the chief conductor of its surprising and regular come-back on the catwalkdesigned each time as performances, rock and theatrical. During the last Fashion Week in Milan, on 21 February, two days after the disappearance of his dear Karl Lagerfeld, she was going to Prada : the look shady, black hair, big slick, Cara was moving, writhing like a cat on the electro beats of the soundtrack rétrofuturiste video game Far Cryin a dress with a white collar, stamped with the face of Frankenstein…

Such as Kate Moss, it dictates the weather trends

With its 41 million subscribers on his account Instagram, Cara Delevingne made the rain and the good weather. “Such as Kate Moss, it dictates the weather trends, and has the intelligence to not get crushed and devoured by the success demand of us, ensures Marianne Faithfull. It does not need news to provide ! The actu, this is Cara herself. “Exact ! Rock, tattooed, plugged in, Cara Delevingne entrust be aware of the fact that such a Twiggy ,it does not correspond to the criteria of the moment. “I measure 1.73 meters, which I was not prevented from scrolling. Or have been dubbed by Marc Jacobs ,jokingly : “My beautiful dwarf” (“my beautiful dwarf’) ! “

It is precisely for his charisma against the trend that is now the new face of Dior Addict Lipstick. His attitude-signing outside the norm is the image of this young woman, chameleon, the daughter of a real estate developer from the aristocracy, Charles, and a mother Pandora, a former columnist for Voguethat she describes as ” a woman very funny, quite crazy and with a huge class.”

“The laughter, the tears, the anger, it is addictive”





Jean-Baptiste Mondino

The tourbillon Cara continues her acting career with gusto – from the role of June Moone, a witch enchanting Suicide Squadto that of Laureline, agent spatio-temporal surrounded by aliens, such as Rihanna, in Valérian Luc Besson’s… all jostling their way in the music industry. Film and music have always been part of the life of the young woman, who has begun to “turn of small films at the age of 13 years” and to take acting classes when she was a child. “I remember the overwhelming emotion that I felt on stage at 5 years for the Christmas show of the school. I was so proud ! I like to provoke emotions in the people. The laughter, the tears, the anger, it’s addictive, “says Cara Delevingne, who has been formed in London” by a teacher octogenarian Russian who followed the method of Stanislavski “.

Premature child, the magnetic égérie Dior is also defined as a music freak .She has been writing songs since a young age, accompanying himself on the guitar. “I also learned to play the drums at age 12. “She’s only 13 years old when she founded her own rock band, The Clementines. This passion has never left : it has been seen singing and dancing with Pharrell Williams in Reincarnation the short film by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel, then in her own clip, I Feel Everything (2017), in a suit and tie to Bowie. Today, she dares to put his beautiful voice more in the foreground and launches into a duet upsetting, Rudeboy Lovesongwith the DJ, producer and singer in london Shy FX, with a clip powerful, anti-racist, advocating the right to the difference. Artist always expanding, Cara said to want to now devote himself body and soul to the music. No one is surprised then to see it, short hair green-yellow and spiky to the Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols, to embody the drummer of a punk-rock band of the eigties in the trailer for this very promising film Her Smell (released on 12 April in the Us), alongside Elisabeth Moss, heroine of the series The Handmaid’s tale.

Dark and glam





Jean-Baptiste Mondino

A facet at the same time dark and glam that the diva loves to grow, she pulls the language on a daily basis and makes faces to express that it is not just a “pretty face” ; that book without resort to his generation through his book Mirror, Mirror – and do not hide to have suffered from depression. Who has the courage to read aloud and in public, in one of his poems : “Who am I trying to be ? Not anyone, but not me. Living in a fantasy to bury the reality, making me a mystery, a facade strong, hiding the misery… ” and then burst out laughing, with this self-irony that she says she inherited from her grand-mother adored. “She died at 102 years of age. It was hilarious and anticonventionnelle. “Is this the one that Cara Delevingne is said to hold the magic formula : The show must go on … But it is Cara that dictates the rules.