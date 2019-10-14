Cara Delevingne, the new face of Dior Joaillerie

After having been an ambassador of beauty for the brand Dior, Cara Delevingne is also the face of campaigns for jewelry brand. As early as October, it was directed to present the new jewellery collection of Dior.

“The it-girl Cara Delevingne perfectly embodies the spirit of the collection the Rose of the winds, and gives his own interpretation through his humor and his touch of irreverence. “It is with these words that the release of Christian Dior presented the new collaboration between the French luxury brand and the british model.

Cara Delevingne is not a new face at Dior. For the parisian house, she had already participated in several advertising campaigns around collections of makeup. Now, Cara Delevingne also embodies the jewelry collections. The first campaign, dedicated to the collection wind Rose signed by Victoire de Castellane, has just been unveiled.

By this choice, Dior highlights a little more of its marketing strategy to reach the audience of millenials. With over 10 million followers on Twitter, Cara Delevingne is one of the top models most influential on the social networks.