Cara Delevingne, the new face of mutineer for Dior Joaillerie

Cara Delevingne and Dior, it is a story of love passion that endures. The fashion house has decided to make the british model and actress and her new face jewelry.

For its new campaign, Dior Joaillerie has focused on the playfulness of Cara Delevingne. The top 27-year-old is the face of the new collection “Rose of the Winds”.

Victoire de Castellane, the artistic director of Dior Joaillerie, has chosen for this new collection to rethink the star, the lucky charm of Christian Dior. It has therefore become a rose of the winds, instrument of measurement, journey, and escape.

The campaign of the new collection of Dior Joaillerie has been shot by Alasdair McLellan and filmed by Caroline Gaimari. The result is natural, fun and mutineer.

Cara Delevingne, the new face of Dior

This is not the first collaboration between the luxury home in French and Cara Delevingne. In fact, she is the face of the range beauty products Dior Capture Youth, Capture Dreamskin, or even in the ray make-up of the lipstick Dior Addict Stellar Shine.

Rings, chains, bracelets and necklaces from the collection Wind Rose Dior Jewellery are available in different colours : black and gold, rose gold, gold, and turquoise, etc… The collection is already available. Enough to fill her Christmas wish list, right ?