Cara Delevingne : this that his relationship with Ashley Benson has changed in it

Cara Delevingne is delivered without a blush on the couple that it forms with Ashley Benson in a recent interview. The model explained that his companion allowed him to regain confidence in love.

In 2018, during the filming of the drama Her Smell in which they interpret two rockeuses, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson have had a real stroke of lightning. ” We were looking not “recently claimed the supermodel, 27-year-old during an interview for Marie Claire, before adding :” it was really quite authentic and natural “. Since then, the couple file the perfect love and has crossed the mark of marriage this summer in Las Vegas.

Currently in full promotion of the series Carnival Row, Cara Delevingne has long delivered on his relationship with his wife to the site Net-à-Porter. The supermodel has revealed that Ashley Benson has allowed him to have trust in others. ” I had never really let him in person before, out of fear that they do not go off, she assured. I’ve never really trusted the people, I have never felt worthy of it and I’ve always pushed back. This is the first person to say : “You can’t push me away“. “

Cara Delevingne” hurt by the men “

If Cara Delevingne was struggling to open his heart up to now, it is in part becauseit has” continuously been hurt by men “. ” Very young, I liked men, she entrusted. At five years old I fell in love with my teacher of sport. He is married to my other prof sports, and I cried for weeks. I’ve had a boyfriend for four years and when he left me I went out with his best friend. “” But this is not the reason why I became a lesbian “she said in stride. Despite the distance that separates them, the supermodel and her partner are” ensure that [leur relation] works “. ” We have to. And it makes me a better person, more happy “concludes the actress Suicide Squaddetermined to preserve his happiness.