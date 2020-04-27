Cara Delevingne will be presenting a program 100% female for Quibi

(Relaxnews) – No official title for the time being, the issue will propose to a group composed entirely of women to perform pranks or stunts in different situations, has announced the future platform Quibi. In addition to presenting this new program, Cara Delevingne will be the executive producer.

After the modeling and the comedy, Cara Delevingne gets into the animation. The actress of “Carnival Row” will present a broadcast of hoaxes for the future streaming platform, Quibi. The show, which still has no official name, will feature women in situations of the most ridiculous to the most extreme and often unpredictable.

At each episode, a group of women will perform a new stunt or a prank, while spreading the mess on his way. “I’m so excited to work with such a streaming service revolutionary as Quibi and I look forward to trigger nonsense.”, said Cara Delevingne. “For someone who looks so much content on their phone, this seems to be the perfect partnership”, she concluded.

The show, which will be presented in the form of a series of several chapters, will be produced by Sirens Medi. “Cara is an icon in many ways and it is a privilege to collaborate with them to develop something which summed up how genuine his unique energy and his sensitivity,” added Jessica Sebastian, president of Sirens Media. “As far as I know, a series in this area with such a high level of management and representation of women, both in front of and behind the camera, is unprecedented, and we are mad with joy to bring a new look to this genre for the ideal platform on Quibi”, she continued.

For the moment, the number of chapters planned has not been announced. Cara Delevingne, who will also be executive producer of the show, joined a host of actors and directors already involved in the adventure of co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg such as Steven Spielberg or Guillermo del Toro. The streaming platform, Quibi, intended for use on a smartphone, will be launched in April 2020 in the United States.

If Cara Delevingne continues to be the muse of the most famous brands, such as Dior, the model is tried to the movie with more or less success as evidenced by the disappointing “Valérian and the City of ten thousand planets” by Luc Besson in 2017. More recently, she had teamed up with Orlando Bloom for the fantasy series “Carnival Row”, launched on the platform of streaming Amazon Prime Video last August.