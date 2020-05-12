Cara Delevingne will send a selfie in space

To promote the Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung offered the services of one of the dummies, the most famous of the world: Cara Delevingne. And this is not all. The Korean group has decided to send the first selfie of history in the area and asked Cara (for a fee, of course) to take a picture of themselves for the operation.

The British 27-year-old will be the first person in the world to have his portrait taken with a smartphone sent into the stratosphere. “I love the idea of space travel and I look forward to carry out the mission SpaceSelfie. I’m already thinking of how to make my selfie epic,” said Cara in a press release.

The image of the young woman, as well as the number of internet users drawn at random, will fly to 20 kilometers altitude by a helium balloon at very high pressure, which shall be attached a Galaxy S10 5G. “The photos will be displayed on the screen of the phone and will be captured with the planet earth in the background,” said Samsung. The photo of Cara will be unveiled on 23 October 2019, in London.

(The essential/utes)