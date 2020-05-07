Cara Delevingne x Nasty Gal : why you was waiting this collab with impatience

Today is a big day : the collab between Cara Delevingne and Nasty Gal is finally online. We told you why it was expected, and what we intend to shopper …

Decidedly since his sensational arrival in France in April last, the brand Nasty Gal don’t stop d’chain collaborations with more guns than the others. Between Emily Ratajkowski, Josefine H. J, or the parisian Clara Berry and Lena Simonne, you did not know already any more where to give head. This was without counting the new collaboration of Nasty Gal with an international star … Cara Delevingne !

Seven days ago, the brand teasait already this collaboration to come on his account Instagram. And fans of Cara had not been slow to point the tip of their nose, guessing quickly who was behind this short video.

True icon fashion, Cara Delevingne has wanted to make his rock buttonriding between parts androgynous and femininity assumed, or even exacerbated. A collection perfect for the holidays of the end of the year, in which you’ll be able to find dresses with sequins, a bermuda faux-leather, of the blazers, signature piece of Cara Delevingnebut also fringes, classic or rhinestone.

Personally, they can very easily crack on the black blazer in velvetideal with jeans and pumps, or on the pants flare at the motif pied-de-poule and its matching jacket : a safe value for this fall/winter.

The collection Cara Delevingne x Nasty Gal, composed of more than 40 pieces, is already on sale on the website of Nasty Gal. Regarding the price, the parts are sold between 30 euros and 300 euros. So are you going to crack ?

