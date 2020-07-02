Cardi B accused of plagiarism for Clout and Thotiana

After having been suspected recently to have a fake account Instagram, thanks to which it would have fun to insult other artists in the industry such as Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande or Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B is found this time accused of vol.

Accused of rape, Justin Bieber sue his accusers and calls for 11.5 billion Fcfa

On social networks, and an artist named Beyond West affirms as well as Cardi B had stolen his lyrics to use in his piece Clout, but also on the remix of Thotiana with Blueface.

Charges to which Cardi has initially responded in a tweet, deleted from, where she claimed not to want to pay attention to this kind of accusations (” I don’t want to give attention to this girl. I don’t like it when people try this crap by putting a photo of my child “). West quickly countered by explaining that she accuses attempt to divert the attention of internet users so as not to mention the subject, a proof, according to her, her guilt.

Following this video, the rapper of New York has decided to respond to him again, claiming that West had crossed the line by involving his daughter Kulture. They started by detailing the process of creating his verses, in Thotina and Clout : “You declare that I have stolen your words for my piece Clout. I wrote this song in January. Thou hast shown that thou hast done thy its Clout in January bitch, ” followed by a screen of audio editing software. She then explains that to Thotiana, it is impossible that she has copied her accusingly as Beyond West has posted his freestyle after the announcement of the remix has been made, and that she had written and recorded the sound in front of Blueface.

Kanye West has bought his childhood home to nearly 150 million FCFA

Finally, Cardi B decides to stop this crazy, highlighting the fact that West had put online his lyrics on 6 February, while it had registered as of 9 January. If she confides in passage to have found the attacks funny, it was also stated wish to take a break from social networks. Suffice to say that the output of new songs that Cardi had promised us last week could well be slightly delayed.

@iamcardib BE BOUT IT, BABY. You mean to tell me you just CONFIRMED you are 100% aware of the stealing of my lyrics, but THEN GON STILL FIND A WAY TO EVADE THE SUBJECT?! KNOT today, Satan. #DelaWesst #TheOGCopy pic.twitter.com/GzltPldgS8 — delawesst (@delawesst) June 30, 2020

Then you claim I stole thotiana from you when you put your freestyle one day after WACK ANNOUNCE I’m on the remix of a song I been record it that I WROTE and RECORD IT infront of blue face & Wack https://t.co/oRnz3wXBkF pic.twitter.com/5k0UGT3R7Q — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 30, 2020