Cardi B admits to lacking confidence despite her huge success!

The singer Cardi B would not have the slightest confidence in her. Yet she is one of the best-known artists on Earth.

On her Twitter account, American rapper Cardi B confessed to one of her biggest weaknesses. Despite her repeated successes, the young woman lacks self-confidence.

Don’t judge a book by its cover! On social media, Cardi B is more than extravagant. With tight outfits and cleavage, XXL nails, and breathtaking hairstyles, the young woman is not afraid of the eyes.

Kulture’s mother Kiari Cephus, born in July 2018, doesn’t back down from anything. Indeed, the artist behaves as he sees fit and makes fun of the gaze of others.

So that’s what charmed his audience a lot. So the pretty mom can claim to have become one of the greatest rappers in the world.

In fact, the young woman has been a success story. Just look at the numbers of his latest single, titled Up, to believe it! She has finally made her debut on the Billboard Hot 100. Wow!

And yet, according to our generation’s colleagues, it seems that the interpreter of WAP is sorely lacking in self-confidence. Unbelievable, but true!

So it was on his Twitter account that Cardi B confessed: “At the beginning of last week, I was crying because one message made me lose confidence,” she writes.

And for good reason, the artist could no longer read negative comments about him. So she could read messages like, “She needs a promo, she’s a flop.”

CARDI B WANTS TO TAKE THE BULL BY THE HORNS

So Cardi B had to take a step back to forget all these criticisms. But also to understand that his title worked well and that he exploded the scores.

Since then, the young woman has regained some self-confidence. So much so that she could release an album very soon. In any case, that’s what she explained to her fans.

“I really wanted to release an album last year, but I feel like I don’t have the right songs. I’ve recorded so many songs, I think I’ve recorded about 50. »

“If I’m not satisfied, I’m just not satisfied. I really want to release an album this year and I feel like I don’t have a choice now,” she says. But that’s not all!

She added: “Now I feel like I’ve exceeded my funding limit. I just need to stop with fear. It must be believed that her old demons cannot leave her with the click of a finger.

So Cardi B is proof that appearance does not reveal everything about the person. You can get crazy insurance and, finally, back away from the smallest detail.