Cardi B and Offset could be reconciling

After the Dominican singer filed for divorce from the rapper, it seems that things between the two are softening.

Cardi B and Offset spent the singer’s 28th birthday together, which puzzled her followers, as the rapper had assured that she no longer had any communication with the father of her daughter Kulture.

Cardi B wanted to celebrate with friends and family in Las Vegas, where they all gathered last Saturday. In Instagram Stories, she and Offset are seen very funny sharing with the guests, dancing, even kissing, just a few weeks after Cardi B filed for divorce.

One of the many surprises that the rapper prepared for Cardi B, with the intention of winning her back, was that he rented a space for a spectacular advertisement on a large avenue, in which the singer appears with her little daughter, and the message says: “ Happy Birthday Mom! I love you: Kulture ”.

The exciting moment when Cardi B observed the spectacular, she shared it in a video on her Instagram account, in which she thanked Offset for the nice detail.