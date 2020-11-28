Cardi B and Wiz Khalifa fight through social media

Cardi B didn’t like Wiz trying to downplay her in one of her tweets.

Cardi B and Wiz Khalifa had a fight via social media after the singer felt like Wiz was trying to downplay her with one of her tweets.

It all started after Wiz responded to a tweet from a Nicki Minaj fan, criticizing Cardi after Nicki failed to win a Grammy award.

“Cardi winning a Grammy and Nicki Minaj not winning is the greatest proof that they know nothing about music,” said the fan.

Wiz agreed: “Most artists have this problem.”

However, Cardi did not like the comment and immediately republished a private message that Khalifa sent her in 2016, where he congratulated her on her success.

“That was Nikkas in my private messages in 2016! They really support you when you’re down, but the story changes when you get up! ”Cardi captioned the picture, adding that it’s a common behavior that guys want to pit against each other when they’re successful women.

This was Nikkas in my dms in 2016!They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it’s a different story when you make it ! pic.twitter.com/AhRr3TTkRC — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 24, 2020

Trying to control the damage, Khalifa insisted that he still supports her. “Damn, that was good advice. I still support you. Nothing has changed. You got up too, ”he said in response.

In another tweet, Wiz also said that it was never his intention to fight Cardi: “I don’t want a Cardi / Wiz war for no reason,” adding that he is interested in collaborating with the Grammy-winning singer.

One fan commented, “Make a song with her, man.” And he replied: “It would be very good!”