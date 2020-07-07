Cardi B celebrates the birthday of its producer favorite !

Cardi B love the one of her producers, and she proves it. While he celebrates his birthday, he will receive a nice message on his behalf !

While Cardi B dived in cases of plagiarism, the beautiful rapper prefers not to waste his time. On his story Instagram, it wishes a happy birthday one of its producers. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Cardi B is rather grateful the work its employees. If she loves to work with great artists, she does not lack of crediting people in the shadows.

As Evan LaRay, a sound engineer with whom she had already collaborated. In particular, for one of the titles that will contribute to its fame.

Namely, “I Like It “this its very latin and festive that made Cardi B so famous. It must be said that the chorus remains in the head. This is a sample of Peter Rodriguez : “I Like It Like That “.

To arrive at such a product, it must, therefore, Evan LaRay, that mixed this sound. Grateful for her work, she was keen to wish him a happy birthday via its platform.

In his latest story, Instagram, Cardi B he wrote : “Happy birthdayEvan LaRay. The engineer is the most reliable “, “she continues.

Cardi B: she wish a happy birthday to one of the sound engineer behind ” I Like It “

Proof that she is proud of her work and that she the door also in his heart. Besides, the sweetheart of OFFSET has not stopped there.

“Still there for me, to listen to my crazy ideas “admits , Cardi B, whose leg seems to be inimitable. This, no matter what people say its haters, who accuse him of plagiarism or even of just being a pale copy of Nicki Minaj.

“Proud to be able to call you my friend. Blessed be to you“she concludes. All accompanied by a photo of the said sound engineer, travelling in first class on a plane, in front of his laptop. Maybe he works on a sound ?

It is, in any case a beautiful ovation that Cardi B makes it there. And it is especially the witness of a beautiful friendship between the engineer and the rapper to the tongue biting.

Tags : actu cardi b – news-cardi b – cardi b – Cardi B actu – Cardi B News – Cardi B news – Cardi B birthday producer